The 2023 Inter-Conservation Area games organized by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) are on-going in Mbale city, Eastern Uganda.

These games are being hosted by Mount Elgon National Park from 31st August to 7th September.

The Olilim counter terrorism police training school is hosting the range shooting competition.

The rest of the games as Football, Netball, Volleyball, Tug of War and Darts shall be hosted at Mbale Secondary School.

Shooting drills during the 2022 Olympic Day (Credit: David Isabirye)

Each of these different conservation areas are popular and known for their area of specialization.

The host conservation area (Mt Elgon National Park) is the world’s largest mountain caldera.

Queen Elizabeth National Park is tagged as a medley of wonders. Murchison Falls National Park (The world’s most powerful waterfall), Kidepo Valley National Park (True African Wilderness), Kibale National Park (The primate capital of the world), Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (The ultimate Gorilla Experience), Lake Mburo National Park (Whispers of the wild) and the Kampala Headquarters (Conserving for generations).

These different conservation areas will be vying for the top honors in the disciplines at hand with different prizes given out as one overall winner is sought.

This championship is held on an annual basis with the main objectives of bring together (unifying) the staff in the different conservation areas, promoting sports talents and promoting the conservation areas among other elements.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) under the ministry of wildlife, tourism and antiquities is the main organizer, supported by the different sports federations and associations in the country.