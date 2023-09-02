Uganda Senior Women’s National Team (Crested Cranes) defender Aisha Nantongo has joined Danish outfit Aalborg BK.

The rock solid centre back who has been plying her trade at Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC in the FUFA Super League recently put pen to paper on a two-year employment contract.

Nantongo has been in Denmark for close to three weeks and the club was impressed with her performance and ability thus signing her on a permanent deal.

She was an unused substitute on Saturday , 2nd September as Aalborg BK lost 1-0 to KoldingQ.

Sepuya Inc Agency who are the official agents of the player were key in making the move a possibility.

The agency also manages players like Joan Nabirye and Juliet Nalukenge who play for FK Minsk and Apollon Ladies FC respectively.

Nantongo embodies leadership skills having been a captain at school (St. Noa Girls SS) and Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.

She is a regular with the senior national team and was part of the squad that featured at Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year.

Besides playing as a centre back, Nantongo can as well play as a right back and defensive midfielder.

In Denmark, she joins fellow countrywomen Vanessa Edith Karungi, a goalkeeper playing for FC Nordsjaelland and Phiona Nabbumba who plies her trade at B93 FC.