Vitalis Kwemoi and Chemos Viola Munerya were crowned male and female winners of the second edition of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon that took place in the scenic town of Kasese on Saturday, 02 September 2023.

Kwemoi posted 02:17:21 seconds in the 42km men’s category while Chemos posted 02:49:03 in the women’s category. Each won prize money of Shs8m.

Vitalis Kwemoi (second from right) with his dummy cheque

“I am so happy about this win. I hope it will be the first of many. I am eyeing qualification to the 2024 Olympic games. I want to emulate Joshua Cheptegei and Victor Kiplangat and also win gold for Uganda on the world stage. Unlike Kapchorwa where I come from, Kasese was hot, but I braved the weather and came out victorious,” Kwemoi said after his victory.

And like they say, there is nothing like a mother’s love, Chemos said she will use her prize money to pay school fees for her children.

She also hopes to represent Uganda on the international scene.

Uganda Breweries Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo and Standard Chartered CEO Sanjay Rughani handed over the prize money to the triumphant gold medal winners.

“We are happy with what the marathon has achieved in just two years. Numbers have more than doubled and this year we registered over 2,000 runners,” Kilonzo said.

“As UBL we are proud of this marathon because of the positive impact it has had on the Kasese region. It has cast the spotlight of the world on the tourism rich Kasese and this is going to have a lasting influence on the community,” he added.

Fun runners enjoy a light moment during the marathon

A sea of runners at the start of the 21 KM

In the 21km half-marathon category, Abel Chebet took the men’s gold, posting 01:02:56, while Dorcus Ajok took the women’s prize posting 01:16:24.

Amos Wekesa the Director of Equator Hikes, the organizers of the marathon noted that the marathon is beginning to get recognition on the world stage, noting that they registered runners from 14 countries this year.

“This year has been an incredible experience with a spectacular mix of participants both local and international. The marathon has now become a beacon of sports tourism and domestic tourism,” Wekesa remarked.

Political leader Winnie Kiiza celebrates after the 2023 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

Rob Walker celebrates after completing the 2023 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzor Marathon | Credit: Don Mugabi

The Rwenzori Mountain Ranges, known for their breathtaking beauty, provided a stunning backdrop to the marathon, drawing thousands of participants, including British famous sports commentator, Rob Walker.

Even the elderly and runners of different abilities took part in the races, making it an inclusive event that encouraged community involvement.

Rob Walker warming up with other runners before the 2023 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Cash Bonanza:

The top five finishers in the 42km race in both the men’s and women’s categories won Shs8m, Shs5m, Shs3m, Shs2m and Shs1m respectively.

The top five in the 21km half-marathon (both male and female) walked away with Shs5m, Shs4m, Shs3m, Shs2m and Shs1m respectively.

Away from the major races, was a 5km fun run that drew many thrill seekers. Each of the athletes who completed the race was also rewarded with a medal.

A runner happily shows off his medal | Credit: Don Mugabi

“Tusker Lite is for people pioneering a lifestyle without without limits. The brand shares the spirit of marathon runners and we are proudly associated,” said Kilonzo.

Among the notable names were Rob Walker, an international athletics commentator, three-time commonwealth gold medallist Moses Kipsiro and his team of runners.

Other sponsors of Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon included Standard Chartered Bank, Hima Cement, UNDP, Rwenzori Mineral Water, Britam, Unilever and CFAO Motors.

Runners warming up before the 2023 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese | Credit: Don Mugabi

Full List of Winners:

MENS 42KM CATEGORY

Winner – Vitalis Kwemoi

First Runner Up – Benard Cheptoch

Second Runner Up – Shetrack Kimaiyo

Third Runner Up – Abraham Kiplimo

Fourth Runner up – Daniel Rotich

WOMENS 42KM CATEGORY

Winner – Chemos Viola Munerya

First Runner Up – Rosina Jepkosgei Kiboino

Second Runner Up – Priscilla Chelangat

Third Runner Up – Vanis Chemutai

Fourth Runner up – Agnes Jepkosgei

MENS 21KM CATEGORY

Winner – Abel Chebet

First Runner Up – Somikwo Ben Chelimo

Second Runner Up – Norman Kipyeko

Third Runner Up – Oscar Kibet

Fourth Runner up – Thomas Ayeko

WOMENS 21KM CATEGORY

Winner – Dorcas Ajok

First Runner Up – Belinda Chemutai

Second Runner Up – Annet Chalangat Chememgich

Third Runner Up – Chebet Scarlet

Fourth Runner up – Rebecca Cherop

Earlier as the 42km, 21km, and 5km races were flagged off in the #TuskerLiteMtRwenzoriMarathon in Kasese#KawowoUpdates #TurnOnYourLite pic.twitter.com/8uScyJNtLL — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 2, 2023