Ntare Lions League launched Season 14 of its alumni league and it will run for the next 18 weeks with a climax in Kigali at the new Ntare School.

The Ntare Lions League features 20 teams plus Bweras FC as the ladies’ side. The different teams feature old boys from Ntare School.

Season 14 will feature FC Abashweki, Bonshe FC, Ebicuncu FC, FC Kabali, Kachanchali, Kafubs, Kashoro FC, SC Kalele, Machando FC, FC Mugudu, Nshera FC, SC Jabulani, TY Omujuma, Nturi FC, Kasasi FC, Kisyanga FC, SC Ensayi, Kajogo FC, Shimba FC, Enshaka FC and Bweras FC.

The games will be played at the Kampala Quality Ground in Kyebando every Sunday with the top two sides during the regular season meeting in the final and the other teams playing for placements on the final day.

SC Kalele won Season 13 defeating TY Omujuma in a hotly contested final in Jinja. The Lions League visited the tourism city of Jinja for the first time and left a mark on the Eastern town.

The Season 14 finale will be hosted by Ntare School Kigali as the league continues to spread, this time beyond the borders.

Volleyball will be a new addition to the league in season to add to Chess that started in season 13.

The league action starts tomorrow (Sunday, September 3) at Kampala Quality with all teams in action starting at 9:00 am.