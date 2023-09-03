Black Pearls are the Nile Special Rugby 7s Series 2023 champions.

They clinched the title when they beat Thunderbirds, 17-12, in the Cup Semifinal early on Day Two of the Kyabazinga 7s.

A third place finish was all they needed to reclaim the national 7s series title for a third successive time.

However, they went as far as the Cup Final where their closest challenger Avengers awaited.

Avengers spoiled the Black Pearls party on the day by defeating the champions, 10-05, in a nailbiting final.

Black Pearls and Avengers won four and two circuits respectively during this year’s series.

Thus, the former tallied the most points to seal a season double, having won the XVs league six months ago.

Former champions Thunderbirds continued to struggle for form as they lost the bronze medal match to newly-promoted Nile Rapids.

Nonetheless, they ranked third overall ahead of Nile Rapids who showed glimpses of a bright future to come.