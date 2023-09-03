Results

Third Place Play off: SC Villa 2-3 KCCA

Final: BUL 0(3)-0(1) URA

BUL FC claimed their first ever Fufa Super 8 trophy after overcoming URA on penalties following a goalless stalemate at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Hudu Mulikyi, Nicholas Kabonge and Sharif Kimbowa saw their kicks saved by substitute Joel Mutakubwa with only Joshua Lubwama converting for URA.

BUL FC are the winners of the #FUFASuper8 after defeating URA FC 3-1 after penalty kicks were taken. pic.twitter.com/jWmehHtBgo — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) September 3, 2023

Mutakubwa was also brave enough to score his attempt and hand the Jinja based side victory.

In the third place play off, KCCA beat SC Villa in a five-goal thriller with Usama Arafat scoring a brace and Ashraf Mugume scoring the other goal for the Kasasiro.

Villa’s goals came from David Owori and former KCCA man Charles Lwanga.

The FUFA Super 8 Table

