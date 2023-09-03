Results
- Third Place Play off: SC Villa 2-3 KCCA
- Final: BUL 0(3)-0(1) URA
BUL FC claimed their first ever Fufa Super 8 trophy after overcoming URA on penalties following a goalless stalemate at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.
Hudu Mulikyi, Nicholas Kabonge and Sharif Kimbowa saw their kicks saved by substitute Joel Mutakubwa with only Joshua Lubwama converting for URA.
Mutakubwa was also brave enough to score his attempt and hand the Jinja based side victory.
In the third place play off, KCCA beat SC Villa in a five-goal thriller with Usama Arafat scoring a brace and Ashraf Mugume scoring the other goal for the Kasasiro.
Villa’s goals came from David Owori and former KCCA man Charles Lwanga.
The FUFA Super 8 Table
- BUL
- URA
- KCCA
- SC Villa
- Soltilo Bright Stars
- Vipers SC
- Wakiso Giants
- Maroons