Jinja SSS prevailed over the only other unbeaten side in the tournament to win their third Schools Cricket Week crown.

Nyakasura and Jinja SSS were the only unbeaten sides throughout the tournament after defeating their semifinal opponents.

Jinja SSS easily dealt with Kololo SSS empathically winning by 124 runs in their own back yard while Nyakasura defeated Mwiri at their home by four wickets. The two unbeaten sides got through their semifinal games unscathed.

In a thrilling final, Jinja SSS won the toss and elected to bat first but they were quickly pegged back by some fiery bowling from Nyakasura who knocked over the top order for cheap. The experienced Pius Oloka (47) got stuck in and his knock was complimented by low-order hitting as the hosts finished on 118 all out in 19.3 overs.

Nyakasura tried to pace their run chase but Richard Sohera (4/12) denied them a Cricket Week title as he squeezed the life out of the batters giving away nothing in the end the visitors ran out of resources.

Nyakasura was impressive throughout the whole week but missed out on the title for the second year running in the final after losing to Mwiri last year.

The annual schools event featured 16 schools from across the country and was hosted by Jinja SSS for the second year running.

Despite not making the final Christopher Kidega won the MVP crown, his second in a space of just a week after winning the Bat Ball X MVP gong.

Individual awards

Christopher Kidega – MVP (Kololo SS)

Aziz Tandia – Best Bowler (Kololo SS)

Jacob Malinga – Best Batter (Teso College, Aloet)

Geoffrey Kakaire – Best Fielder (Masaka SS)

Naziruh Kiggwe – Best wicketkeeper (Masaka SS)