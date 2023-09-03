Overview: Uganda is the reigning champion of the Africa Ludo Cup of Nations (AL-CON) tournament.

Tournament : 2023 Africa Ludo Cup of Nations (AL-CON) Championship

: 2023 Africa Ludo Cup of Nations (AL-CON) Championship Duration : 27 th to 30 th September

: 27 to 30 September Host: South Africa

The Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) summoned thirty players for national duty prior to the 2023 Africa Ludo Cup of Nations (AL-CON) in South Africa from 27th to 30th September.

Twenty-two of these players are on the provisional team for the Uganda Doves and eight are female.

These were selected from the different tournaments as the National Ludo Super League, League one and the 2023 Individual championships.

Male players:

Among the male players on the provisional team are Emmanuel Mubiru (Nansana Galaxy), Huzaifa Matovu (Masaka Giants), Henry Mayanja (Nansana All Stars), Jimmy Mulondo (Buyende United), Moses Karamaji (Ntinda United), Daniel Wanyama (Gulu City) and Brian Balinya (Ntinda United).

Brian Balinya receives the number plate UFX 219Y from Hussein Kalule, president of Uganda Ludo Federation (ULU) after winning the 2023 Uganda Ludo Individual Championship

Others are Bashir Kyambadde (Buloba A), Jamil Ssenabulya (Nakawa Market), Uther Mutebi (Nansana Galaxy), Mike Okoti (Gulu City), Rajab Ssentongo (Kiboga Young), Charles Kato (Masaka Giants), Jamir Ssekatawa (Metal), Fred Mawanda (Nakawa Market), Frank Tamale (Buyende United), Abdul Musisi (Kubbiri), Peter Ibolot (Buloba A), Shafik Duka (Gulu City), Musa Sserwadda (Kings), Saka Ssemuwemba (Basajja Bayiiya) and Simon Munyangabi (Masaka Giants).

The number of male players will be trimmed to eight, the final traveling team.

Females:

The eight female players on the provisional team include Betty Nagadya (Nansana Galaxy), Teddy Nabuuma (Agali Awamu), Margret Nantumbwe (Kazinga), Rose Nsereko (Nansana All Stars), Joanita Nakibowa (Nansana Galaxy), Grace Nabwami (Basaajja Bayiiya), Farida Bulega (Nansana Galaxy) and Jane Nansamba (Kazo Hill).

Eight female players will be on the final team.

The provisional list was generated by the selection and scrutinizing committee which was instituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Ssalongo Vincent Lubega chairs the selection and scrutinizing committee.

This committee also has three members; Ssalongo George Patrick Ssebanenya, Gerald Ssendawula and Simon Kawuki.

