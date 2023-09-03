Sunday September 3, 2023 – Lugogo

KCCA vs SC Villa 2pm

BUL vs URA 4pm

Morley Byekwaso returns to Lugogo for the first time since leaving KCCA early this year.

The former KCCA and SC Villa midfielder will be in the opposite dugout as assistant to the Jogoos’ Serbian Head Coach Dusan Stojanovic.

KCCA fell to URA in the semi-finals at Lugogo 2-1 thanks to Laban Tibita late strike while the Jogoos were controversially beaten by BUL 1-0 at Njeru.

Sergio Traguil, the Portuguese in charge of the Kasasiro admits he would have wanted to win the cup but the most important thing is preparing the team for the bigger things ahead.

“The most important thing is getting things that are coming. The league and qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup,” he stated.

“Against our rivals Villa, its more still about preparing the team although being KCCA, we want to win every game.”

Both teams will miss crucial players with Moses Waiswa (KCCA) and Kenneth Ssemakula (Villa) away on national duty in Morocco.

In the bigger game on the afternoon, BUL will face URA in the finals at 4pm.