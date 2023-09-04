Andre Onana has confirmed his return to the Cameroon National team, the Indomitable Lions following his retirement months ago.

The big custodian fell out with Coach Rigobert Song during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but was included in the team’s squad for the 2023 Afcon qualifier against Burundi this week.

In a statement released via social media, Onana wrote: “In the world of football, as in life, decisive moments arise that require crucial choices to be made.



“In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation. Yet my unshakeable love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remain intact.

“My desire to represent my country has never wavered since my youth, and this aspiration remains an inseparable part of my identity. Nothing and no one can shake this conviction.



“I answer my nation’s call with unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream, but also to respond to the expectations and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine.

“In the face of manipulation, lies and abuse of power, I choose to remain true to my ideals, proudly representing a country that deserves our sincere commitment. Now is the time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon.

“I would like to salute the government, which is working hard to build a better Cameroon for all.

Cameroon, five time Afcon winners in Group C need to beat Burundi to qualify for the finals in Ivory Coast early next year.