Former Uganda Cranes defender Savio Kabugo has indicated why Ugandan players are still struggling to make a mark at the professional level.

It’s been a reigning question as to why Ugandan Players flash immense potential in their early football stages only to fail to emulate the same across the borders.

The football fraternity has raised a number of reasons as to why things happen that way and lack of proper preparations has been the reigning point raised.

However, Kabugo raised two points namely, the lack of national caps and relaxing after the completion of hefty deals.

“Here is the reason as to why we (Ugandan Players) fail abroad. First, and foremost a Ugandan will never earn respect without a national call-up,” Kabugo posted on his social media (X) handle.

“They think the best players have to be in the national team so as to manage to compete for their places in foreign lands,” he added.

“Lastly it’s with us players, after signing a fair contract abroad, we think we are on top of the world and we relax not knowing there are hungry West Africans who want the job.”

It remains a lingering question for the football governing body in the country to draw a plan that answers the big challenge.

There is no way the country will go far in terms of football competitions if Ugandan Players cannot compete and cement their stay on professional stints.

It’s evident that countries from West and North Africa have conquered the continent thanks to the quality that they possess after competing in quality leagues.