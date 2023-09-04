Entering matchday six of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, there are endless scenarios for teams in some groups to reach the finals.

In fact, only 15 teams have so far qualified for the finals with a game to spare and thus 9 places to fight for.

At the moment, seventeen countries including Zimbabwe and Kenya who were serving Fifa bans don’t have any chance of qualifying regardless of what results they post in the final game.

However, they could have say in determining the final contingent for Ivory Coast early next year.

How can the other 16 teams figure out the 9 available spots? Here is what each team needs to happen.

Group A (Qualified: Nigeria & Guinea Bissau, Eliminated: Sierra Leone & Sao Tome and Principe)

This is one of the already decided groups with Nigeria and Guinea Bissau through at the expense of Sao Tome and Prince and Sierra Leone.

In the final games, Nigeria who top the group at the moment with 12 points and second placed Guinea Bissau who are on 10 points will only fight for top position.

Group B (Qualified: Burkina Faso & Cape Verde, Eliminated: Togo & Eswatini)

Its another decided group with the 2013 finalists Burkina Faso and Cape Verde who are both tied on 10 points.

Togo and Eswatini are both out with no opportunity to qualify regardless of outcomes from the last group games.

Group C (Qualified: None, Eliminated: Kenya, In Contention: Namibia, Cameroon & Burundi)

This is an interesting group with none of the four teams through at the moment.

Kenya was eliminated following a Fifa ban that denied them chance to play in the qualifiers.

Namibia leads the group on 5 points with Cameroon and Burundi on one fewer and the latter two play each other in the final group game.

A win for either will earn them a slot in the final and Namibia as well will qualify as the second placed team.

However, a draw between the two will see all teams on 5 points and an interesting head-to-head stats and it could come to goals scored to determine who qualifies.

Group D (Qualified: Egypt & Guinea, Eliminated: Malawi & Ethiopia)

Another decided group as Egypt (12) and Guinea (9) are ahead of Malawi and Ethiopia.

Group E (Qualified: None, Eliminated: Madagascar, In Contention: Ghana, Angola & CAR)

Besides Madagascar who are on two points, the rest of the teams; Ghana (9), Angola (8) and Central African Republic (7) still have an opportunity to reach Ivory Coast finals.

Ghana and Angola need draws against Central African Republic and Madagascar to qualify while CAR need to get an outright victory to avoid missing out.

Group F (Qualified: Algeria, Eliminated: Niger, In Contention: Uganda & Tanzania)

Uganda and Tanzania are still in contention to join Algeria who are perfect so far in the five games played while Niger is eliminated.

With Uganda in action against Niger, they must win and hope Tanzania loses to Algeria in Algiers.

Tanzania will qualify at the expense of Uganda if they avoid defeat against the Desert Foxes.

Group G (Qualified: Mali, Eliminated: South Sudan, In Contention: Gambia & Congo)

Mali with a perfect record so far are through, South Sudan are eliminated while Gambia and Congo are still in contention.

Gambia will take on Congo in the final group game in what is expected to be a thriller.

Congo must win to qualify while Gambia on nine points, three behind Gambia need a draw to join Mali.

Group H (Qualified: Zambia & Ivory Coast, Eliminated: Lesotho & Comoros)

Its already decided with 2012 Afcon winners through to join Ivory Coast who are hosts.

Group I (Qualified: None, Eliminated: None, In Contention: DR Congo, Mauritania, Gabon & Sudan)

DR Congo leads the group on 9 points, Mauritania are second on 7 just like third placed Gabon while Sudan are at the base with six points.

Mauritania will host Gabon while Sudan travel to DR Congo and both hosts need draws on the final day to qualify.

Group J (Qualified: Equatorial Guinea & Tunisia, Eliminated: Botswana & Libya)

Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia are already through to the finals in Ivory Coast.

Group K (Qualified: South Africa & Morocco, Eliminated: Liberia & Zimbabwe)

1996 winners Bafana Bafana returned to Afcon and are joined by Morocco from this group with Liberia eliminated while Zimbabawe Fifa ban denied them chance to compete.

Group L (Qualified: Senegal, Eliminated: Rwanda, In Contention: Mozambique & Benin)

The reigning Afcon champions already ensured their place in Ivory Coast with 13 points while Rwanda is eliminated.

In the final game of the group, Benin and Mozambique with the latter targeting a stalemate to join Senegal.