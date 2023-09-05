Overview: The Bombers' team to Dakar city, Senegal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers has three coaches; Lawrence Kalyango, Hassan Khalil Mukungu and Mercy Mukankusi.

Competition: BoxingOlympicQualifiers

BoxingOlympicQualifiers Dates : 9 th to 15 th September 2023

: 9 to 15 September 2023 Venue: Dakar city, Senegal

Uganda national boxing team (The Bombers) departs for Dakar city, Senegal on Wednesday morning ahead of the Olympic boxing qualifiers (9th to 15th September 2023).

The team of six members (five males and one female) was officially flagged off at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) head offices on Tuesday afternoon by Moses Mwase, the vice president of UOC.

This team held a brief training spell at the Kavumba Recreational center during a pre-games camp (1st to 5th September 2023).

Team composition:

Olympian Musa Shadir Bwogi (80 kg) and team skipper Joshua Tukamuhebwa (63.5 Kg) are the most experienced fighters on the travelling delegation.

The other four fighters on the team include Shafik Fathia Mawanda (51 Kg), Jonathan Kyobe (57 kg), Isaac Zebra Ssenyange (71 kg) and the only female boxer on the team, Grace Nankinga (50 kg).

Excited Bombers with the Uganda national flag ahead of travel to Senegal | Credit: David Isabirye

“We eye qualification to the Olympics” team captain Tukamuhebwa noted.

“The training time might have been short but as fighters, we are always ready and have kept training each other day. The camp was basically for bonding and polishing” he added.

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Left) and Shadir Musa Bwogi pose with the Uganda national flag at Lugogo | Credit: David Isabirye

Bwogi who is already a professional boxer eyes yet another opportunity to play at the Olympic Games.

“I will be fighting in a different weight category from the one I played in at the previous Olympic Games. First, I target qualification. I will take every match seriously as I target qualification for the Olympics in Paris 2024” Bwogi, fresh from a fight in China remarked.

Nankinga, the only lady fighter on the team is keen to give her best foot forward.

“I have been training daily as a person. The training camp just polished me up. I am set for the battle in the ring” she disclosed with confidence.

Grace Nankinga poses for the camera during the official flag-off | Credit: David Isabirye

L-R: James Kasumba, Moses Mwase, Joshua Tukamuhebwa and coach Lawrence Kalyango addressing the media at UOC headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Mwase assured the team members of the full support from UOC and the Government through the National Council of Sports (NCS).

“Uganda is ready for action to compete for the available slots to the Olympics. Despite the shortcomings here and there, we managed to organize a training camp as the boxers prepare to give their best at the qualifiers in a bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, France come 2024. We have fully facilitated the entire training, competition, day-to-day kit with the necessary requirements including the allowances that have been paid in advance. Special thanks to the Government of Uganda, National Council of Sports, Uganda Olympic Committee, Uganda Boxing Federation, media, the coaches and of course the boxers.” Mwase noted.

Accompanying officials:

The team to Senegal has three coaches; Lawrence Kalyango, Hassan Khalil Mukungu and Mercy Mukankusi.

The other accompanying officials include the team manager Simon Patrick Barigo (also the general secretary of Uganda Boxing Federation), Michelle Nakkazi, Jordan Bamwesigye and the Government representative, James Kasumba.

The team travels to Senegal aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 339 Y from Entebbe International Airport via Addis Ababa city, Ethiopia before the connecting flight ET 908 Y to Dakar city, Senegal.

Uganda Bombers team athletes and officials during flag off at the UOC headquarters in Lugogo | Credit: David Isabirye

Full Traveling Delegation:

Athletes:

Grace Nankinga (50KG)

Shadir Musa Bwogi (80 KG)

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (63.5 KG) – Captain

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange (71 KG)

Fathia Shafik Mawanda (51 KG)

Jonathan Kyobe (57 KG)

Officials:

James Kasumba (Government Representative)

Lawrence Kalyango (Coach)

Mercy Mukankusi (Coach)

Hassan Khalil Mukungu (Coach)

Simon Patrick Barigo (Team manager, Uganda Boxing Federation General secretary)

Michelle Nakkazi (Official)

Jordan Bamwesigye (Official)