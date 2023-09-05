Overview: Vastly knowledgeable tactician William Kyesswa is head coach at Lugazi Football Club. His backroom staff has Gerald Efiti as an assistant coach (also head coach of the junior team), Steven Kintu (fitness trainer) and Adams Kizza Katongole as the goalkeeping coach. Solomon Tayomba is the team physiotherapist.

Lugazi Football Club has strongly reinforced their team in preparation for the 2023-2024 FUFA Big League season.

A couple of players ranging from seasoned entities to talented rookies have been lured to the Najjembe based outfit.

Former Soltilo Bright Stars forward Ronald Ssempala leads the cast of experienced players on the team.

Ronald Ssempala

Ssempala penned a two-year deal from Police Football Club where he featured last season having fully recovered from a career threatening injury.

He joins the team to boost the attack line that also has new recruit Samuel Nsubuga (formerly at Ndejje University) and Samuel Ssemugugu (Simba Football Club).

Samuel Ssemugugu

Samuel Nsubuga

Others:

The other signings include the goalkeeping duo of Fahad Emuran – Kibuli SS and Abraham Opio (KCCA Junior Team).

Abraham Opio, goalkeeper

Andrew Odong smiles

Holding midfielder Solomon Akodi was previously at Calvary Football Club, offensive midfielder Andrew Odong (Mvara Football club and Kyaggwe Ssaza).

Winger Freedom Mungdit joins from Amus College and Kooki Ssaza whilst attacking midfielder Mubarak Mitala was at Black Stars and Kyaggwe Ssaza.

Mubarak Mitala

Freedom Mungudit

Alvin Birungi

James Okiror was at Blacks Power and the highly rated wide player Alvin Birungi has been at Luwero United Football Club.

Technical Department:

Vastly knowledgeable tactician William Kyesswa is head coach.

His backroom staff has Gerald Efiti as an assistant coach (also head coach of the junior team), Steven Kintu (fitness trainer) and Adams Kizza Katongole as the goalkeeping coach.

Solomon Tayomba is the team physiotherapist.

James Okiror

The 2023-2024 FUFA Big League is ear-marked to kick off on Thursday, 21st September 2023 when Booma FC plays host to Jinja North United at the Masindi Stadium.

Lugazi Football Club’s first duel will be at home (Lugazi Stadium) against seasoned Ndejje University on Wednesday, 27th September 2023.

Three clubs shall be promoted by the close of business in May 2024 to the topflight (StarTimes Uganda Premier League).