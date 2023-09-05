In Entebbe

Challengers v Nyakasura (Div 1)

Challengers 110

Nyakasura 86

Challengers won by 24 runs

In Jinja

Avengers v Kutchi Tigers (Div 1)

Avengers 205

Kutchi Tigers 207/9

Kutchi Tigers won by 1 wicket

In Kamengo

Ceylon Lions v Wanderers (Div 1)

Wanderers 174

Ceylon Lions 174

Match Tied

In Mwiri

SKLPS V Premier

SKLPS 304/9

Premier 235 all out

SKLPS won by 69 runs

Challengers remain on course to wrestle the league out of the grip of Aziz Damani after picking up another win over the weekend but Nyakasura made them sweat for the 24-run victory.

On a difficult wicket to bat on, Challengers were knocked over cheaply but the youngsters of Nyakasura failed to adapt in pursuit of the small total.

Challengers captain Aneef Sha (5/7) was the pick of the bowlers as he spun webs around the youngsters.

Challengers remain unbeaten this season so far after winning all three games thus far. They might have won the T20 crown but the 50-over title still eludes Challengers and that is a record they would like to correct this season.

At the Serenity Oval in Kamengo, Wanderers denied Ceylon Lions a home victory. Ceylon Lions looked good for the victory but a late-order collapse let in Wanderers who managed to tie the game and leave Kamengo with a point.

Rwanda international Emilie Rukiriza (7/64) led the spin attack for Wanderers as the visitors exploited the conditions in Mpigi to chase the victory.

Alex Obanda (69) scored quickly to set up the win for his team but he lacked worthy contributions as Ceylon Lions continue to soul search this season.

At the Jinja Oval, Avengers came close to victory against Kutchi Tigers but the latter was able to hold on and pick up a win by just one wicket.

Christopher Kidega (60) continued his rich vein of form to lead the charge for Avengers with Harsh Pachal (50) making a handy contribution from the tail to set a good total for Kutchi Tigers.

Kutchi Tigers made sure they stayed in the chase despite losing wickets and eventually got over the line to pick up their second victory of the season.

One of the new additions to the season was the introduction of Busoga College Mwiri as an option for league games. SKLPS and Premier got the chance to play the first league match on the ground.

On the small astroturf wicket both sides scored over 600 runs with SKPLS picking up the win.

Premier remains rooted to the bottom of the championship table and hasn’t won any game this season.