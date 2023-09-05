Overview: Uganda fielded two teams for the first edition of the All-Africa Para games in Accra city, Ghana; wheelchair basketball and amputee football.

Uganda is among the fourteen countries at the first edition of the All Africa Para Games in Ghana, West Africa.

These games are dubbed “Inspire a Better Africa” with backing from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

They are aimed at “breaking the stigma” attached to Para sports in African nations with the hash-tag #WalkInMyShoe.

Uganda Para Team in Accra city, Ghana

Smiles during the official launch of 1st Africa Para Games

The ten day’s championship has four sporting events; Amputee football, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball.

The official opening ceremony was held on Sunday, 3rd September 2023 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra city.

Charles Okwonga waving to the people during the opening ceremony

Hosts Ghana are joined by Uganda, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Kenya, Rwanda, Algeria, Liberia, among the participating countries at the games.

The Africa Para Games have a clear mission; “To enable Paralympic athletes to reach the pinnacle of sporting excellence”.

Hon. Peter Ogwang, Uganda’s state minister of sports, flanked by the National Council of Sports General Secretary Patrick Bernard Ogwel are some of officials.

Minister Peter Ogwang and NCS General Secretary Patrick Bernard Ogwel in Accra, Ghana

Uganda fielded two teams for the games; wheelchair basketball and amputee football.

Ghana humbled Uganda 7-0 in the opening game of amputee football of group A at the USPA astro turf.

Yussif Yahaya scored a hat-trick with Hamza Mohammed and Mohammed Mubarik adding a brace apiece.

Liberia and Morocco are the other group A teams.

Traditional dance at launch of 1st Africa Para Games in Accra city, Ghana