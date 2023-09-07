Wakiso Giants Coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda is bothered by his side’s lack of goals ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Purple Sharks did score only three times in the Fufa Super 8 and against one team, Maroons failing to score against KCCA and Soltilo Bright Stars.

Ayala’s men also struggled in front of goal in losses to Vipers and Uganda Cranes despite creating some good chances.

“It (lack of goals) bothers,” said Ayala. “In the trial games we have played so far, we haven’t hit the back of the net often,” he added.

However, the gaffer who will be in charge of the Sharks for the second successive season is optimistic that goals will come since the team creates opportunities.

“The good thing is that from the time we started pre-season training up until now, there is progress especially in the creation of chances which would worry me the most if we weren’t.”

Last season, Ibrahim Kasule and Frank Ssebuufu who shouldered the burden of scoring in the first half of the season left for US in the January window and just in this window, more firepower in Shariph Kimbowa and Moses Aliro also left for URA.

In new signings Samson Kigozi and Muhammad Ssenoga, Wakiso Giants and Ayala have players with potential to score goals but must prove their worth when the campaign starts on September 15.