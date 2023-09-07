Overview: Hanisha Muhameed was part of the Uganda She Cranes team that finished fifth at the recently concluded Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Uganda She Cranes utility player Hanisha Muhameed has joined Bartercard Surrey Storm Netball Club in the United Kingdom’s Superleague.

The club officially announced the arrival of the Goal Shooter-cum-Goal Keeper on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Hanisha to Bartercard Surrey Storm in 2024,” the club announced.

Hanisha Muhamed defends

Austin Mikki, head coach of Surrey Storm, has high hopes in the new signing.

“Hanisha will bring a dogged tenacity and ball-winning ability to our defensive end which we look forward to working with and integrating into the Netball superleague in the UK,” Mikki revealed.

Hanisha was part of the She Cranes team that finished fifth at the recently concluded Netball World Cup in South Africa.

She has expressed her delight to join the outfit christened as the Duck Egg Blue.

“I am super excited to join Bartercard Surrey Storm. It is a fantastic opportunity for me to play at a high level,” she remarked.

Hanisha Muhamed against Singapore

Hanisha also featured at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Her immediate past club, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had secured her from Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Surrey Storm has also captured Rachel Fee from Severn Stars, recalled Leah Goss from Wasps, Beth Dix and others.

Other Ugandans in professional netball:

Hanisha joins the now swelling list of Uganda netball stars featuring in professional netball leagues.

She joins Peace Proscovia at the same club.

Mary Cholhok Nuba is at Loughborough Lightning Netball Club, the 2023 Superleague. champions whilst Stellah Oyella features at Strathclyde Sirens.