Overview: Police opens up the 2023-2024 FUFA Big League with a home duel against newly promoted Young Elephant at Kavumba Recreational centre stadium on Monday, 25th September 2023.

The ultimate goal at hand for the clubs in the second tier league of Uganda’s football pyramid is to the qualify for the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Police Football Club is one of the entities in the FUFA Big League (2023-2024 season).

Like the rest of the 15 clubs, Police is eyeing a top three finish to be guaranteed of promotion to the top flight division.

Having narrowly missed promotion last season, the club swiftly returned to the famous drawing board, restructured and reorganized their house to be able to compete favorably as they rebuild to emulate the 2005 cluster (UPL league champions) and 2006 (CECAFA clubs champions).

Derrick Raymond Onyai during his official unveiling at Polce FC

Senior Commissioner of Police Timothy Halango is the chairperson for Police Football Club

This organization stems from the administrative stability of the club whose chairperson Timothy Halango, a Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) and deputy Livingstone Lajan established firm leadership and workable structures.

The club has a new look technical docket in place with CAF “B” tactician Simon Peter Mugerwa, the head coach.

Mugerwa works with Robert Ssekweyama and Nestroy Kizito as first and second assistants respectively.

Ben Kalama is goalkeeping coach and Ibrahim Fazil, as the fitness coach.

We are all working hard as a team with the target at hand to qualify for the 2024-2025 Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Playing staff:

It is a blend of the young and experienced at the club who are envisaged as the best to see the club ascend to the promised land once again.

Ahmed Amayo at Police Football Club

Gabriel Eragu Souza signs at Police Football Club

New players:

Among the latest recruits include; Gabriel Eragu (Luweero United), Robert Edmond Otim (Kataka), goalkeeper Edward Kasibante (Kataka), Derrick Raymond Onyai (Kataka), Ivan Eyam (Arua Hill), Steven Kabuye (Arua Hill), Goalkeeper Edgar Tukahirwa (Mbarara Rangers), Allan Bukenya (Katwe United), Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang (Arua Hill), Ahmed Amayo (Blacks Power) and Brian James Obedi ( Ndejje University).

Isaac Ogwang signs the binding documents at Police Football Club

James Brian Obedi being officially unveiled at Police Football Club

Old Guards:

The club managed to retain the long serving captain Joseph Ssentume, goalkeeper Davis Mutebi, Daniel Jacony, George Kiryowa, Tony Kiwalazi, Herman Nteza Wasswa, Denis Kalanzi, Emmanuel Mugume, Samuel Kayongo, Timothy Muwanguzi, Jackson Ssemugabi, Male Reagan and Martin Owalamu.

Released:

The quartet of Ronald Sempala, Abdulnoor Nsereko, Hassan Kikoyo and Bernardo Kateregga were released.

Technical wing:

Having left Proline Football Club last season, Simon Peter Mugerwa is now head coach.

He works together with a trust backroom that has Robert Ssekweyama (assistant one), former Uganda Cranes left back Nestroy Kizito (assistant two), Ben Kalama (goalkeeping coach) and Fazil Ibrahim, the fitness coach.

Kennedy Kukundakwe is the club doctor and Muhammod Ssenyondo is the physiotherapist.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, head coach Police Football Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Management & Administration:

The club chairman is Timothy Halango, a Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP).

He is deputized by Livingstone Lajan. The chief executive officer (CEO) is PK Arinaitwe.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abu Kalule, ACP Hilary Kulayigye, Sandra and ACP Claire Nabakka are all board members.

ACP Nabakka is also the club public relations officer with Abdusalam Kigozi, the media officer.

First five matches of the 2023-2024 season:

On match day two, they visit Jinja North United on Saturday, 30th September 2023 at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

They will then entertain Ndejje University on Thursday, 5th October 2023 at Kavumba, before the short trip to Lugazi to face Lugazi Football Club on Thursday, 12th October 2023.

Come match day five, Police will play-host to Kaaro Karungi on Monday, 23rd October 2023 at Kavumba.

Last season, Police FC finished fourth behind champions Kitara, Mbarara City and NEC.

They also had a stellar run, losing 0-1 to Vipers in the final of the Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup staged at the Akii Bua Memorial stadium, Lira city.

