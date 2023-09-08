Overview: Bukohore was part of the 1998 double winning side and returns to the side as a Team Coordinator while Kayongo, a title winning midfielder in 1994 is the new Team Manager.

Former SC Villa defender Geoffrey Bukohore and midfielder Ali Kayongo are back at the club in administrative capacities.

Bukohore was part of the 1998 double winning side and returns to the side as a Team Coordinator while Kayongo, a title winning midfielder in 1994 is the new Team Manager.

William Nkemba, the club Chief Executive Officer confirmed the appointments on the club website.

“At the end of last season, we had changes at the technical bench. We had a vacant position that needed to be filled – I am happy that today as we head into a fresh season, we’ve managed to appoint a new team manager Mr. Ali Kayongo

SC Villa has appointed Mr. Ali Kayongo as its Team Manager, a former player of the club who held its flag high during the 1990s as a midfielder having won the league during his first season at the club in 1994. He comes with lots of experience to share with the team. #thejogoos pic.twitter.com/jeJwpA0EFP — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) September 8, 2023

“We’ve also added a new position of a team coordinator appointing Mr. Geoffrey Bukohore to fill the former. We welcome them to the management sector of the Club and hope to work hand in hand to see us reach greatness.”

Kayongo said: “I am glad and humbled to be back at the club though in a different capacity, it is a task that I am ready to take on wholeheartedly and willing to do my best to help the club fill the trophy cabin.”

Bukohore said: “I am glad and humbled to be back at the club though in a different capacity, it is a task that I am ready to take on wholeheartedly and willing to do my best to help the club fill the trophy cabin.

Mr. Geoffrey Bukohore has been appointed as the SC Villa Team Coordinator. He is also a former SC Villa defender who was part of the 1998 double-winning squad and subsequently emerged as a 1999 CECAFA finalist with the Club. #TheJogoos pic.twitter.com/ngc81IcxPB — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) September 8, 2023

“It’s a great honour to be able to serve the club with which I’ve had great memories in this new capacity as Team Coordinator. I return to the Jogoo family with lots of enthusiasm and experience which I will share with everyone else at the club in order to reach our desired goals both short and long term.”

SC Villa have made significant changes since the end of last season when they lost the title on the last of the season with a new technical staff and now manager and creating a new position of a coordinator.

They haven’t won the league in over 20 years despite maintain the position as the most successful club in the country with 16 league titles.