Day one of the Boxing Road to Paris Africa qualification tournament in Dakar city, Senegal punched off on Saturday, 9th September 2023 with 48 bouts.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for team Uganda at the Dakar Arena in Diamniadio as one boxer Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Junior progressed whilst the duo of Grace Nankinga and Jonathan Kyobe lost their respective bouts.

Ssenyange did not break any sweat nor use energy as his would be opponent from South Sudan did not show up.

The Dakar Arena where all the bouts are taking place in Senegal | Credit: Athlete 365

Nankinga lost to Tanzanian opponent Yusufu Zulfa Macho 5-0 in the women’s 50 Kg category;

All the five judges rules in favour of Macho; 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 during a bout handled by referee Shawn Kale Reese from the United States of America (USA).

Macho will now face off against Nigerian Adeola Oysiji Omowunmi who qualified with a bye.

Kyobe was beaten in the 57Kg cluster, falling to Mozambique’s Rogoberto Armando Sigauque.

Uganda’s other boxers in Dakar include; Joshua Tukamuhebwa (63.5 Kg), Musa Shadir Bwogi (80 kg) and Shafik Fathia Mawanda (51 Kg).

The team has three coaches; Lawrence Kalyango, Hassan Khalil Mukungu and Mercy Mukankusi

Day two will continue on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

There are 235 athletes from as many as 42 countries, vying for the 18 quota places for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Eleven slots are available for women and seven for men.