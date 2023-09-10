Overview: Entebbe Club captain Sserwano Walusimbi, playing alongside Peter Magona won 1 up against Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda George Owino and Sarah Nduhukire in match eight.

Sixteen golfers (Eight pairs) remain standing coming to the fourth round of the Singleton match play golf challenge, season eight at Entebbe club.

The third round played on Saturday, 9th September 2023 drew a sizable number of golfers in the mainstream draw and others in the subsidiary cluster.

There was a special visiting delegation of golfers from Mombasa’s Nyali club who spiced up the day.

Action unfolded as early as 7 AM with late tee-offs at 2 PM before the famed celebrations at the 19th hole whose theme-line was embedded along the retro.

Renown DJ’s from Uganda and Kenya played soul music dating as far back as the 1970’s through to the 80’s and 90’s.

Results:

In match one, the duo of Michael Odur and Bryan Manyinbo won 5/4 over Peter Atwine and Bob Matsiko.

Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe ended the fair run by Mark Namanya and Simon Ocen, winning 3/2 during match two.

“We were undone by poor putting on the day otherwise, the round was fair” cried Namanya, a former president of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

For match three, Saidi Kirabira combined with Richard Mucunguzi to win on sudden death (hole 1) over William Esuma and Anne Abeja.

In match four, Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu won 2/1 over Nelson Musinguzi and Rukia Nalwoga.

The pair of Conrad Odera and Ram Shaban won 1 up over Ellis Katwebaze and Evelyne Atukunda in match five.

Jimmy Adiga and Johnson Dairo won 5/7 over the all-female pairing of Peace Kabasweka and Shiela Kesiime for match six.

Another all-female pair of Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo did not show up against Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere for the intended match seven.

Entebbe Club captain Sserwano Walusimbi, playing alongside Peter Magona won 1 up against Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda George Owino and Sarah Nduhukire in match eight.

There was wining and dining at the 19th hole, as well as singing and dancing.

The golfers in the subsidiary pool were rewarded with different prizes and plaques.

There were also rewards to the best dressed on the evening with Morgan Otile and Anne Abeja carrying the day for best dressed male and female respectively.

Uganda Breweries Limited through the Singleton Brand are the headline sponsors of this thrilling match play challenge, arguably the biggest amateur match play tournament in the entire East African region.

“Round three of the Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe was fun both on and off the course. We promise more thrills in the coming round with the best experience as the best whiskey continues to associate with the game of golf” UBL’s head of marketing and innovation, Emmy Hashakimana remarked.

Other partners include CFAO Motors, Uganda Airlines, NCBA Bank, afrisafe and DStv.

The date for fourth round will be confirmed in the due course.

Main draw results:

Match 1:

Michael Odur & Bryan Manyinbo 5/4 – Peter Atwine & Bob Matsiko

Match 2:

Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe 3/2 Mark Namanya & Simon Ocen

Match 3:

Saidi Kirabira & Richard Mucunguzi (Won on sudden death Hole 1) over William Esuma & Anne Abeja

Match 4:

Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu 2/1 Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga

Match 5:

Conrad Odera & Ram Shaban 1 Up over Ellis Katwebaze & Evelyne Atukunda

Match 6:

Jimmy Adiga & Johnson Dairo 5/7 Peace Kabasweka & Shiela Kesiime

Match 7:

Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere (Walk over) Lilian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo

Match 8:

Sserwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona 1 UP George Owino & Sara Nduhukire