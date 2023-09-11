Allan Okello’s contract at Algeria’s AC Paradou has been mutually terminated, the player has confirmed.

The Ugandan international joined the Algerian club in January 2020 on a four year deal and his contract was meant to end on January 21st 2024.

“I want to express my gratitude to Paradou AC for the journey we have had together…,” Okello wrote on his social platforms.

Merci Paradou AC

“After careful consideration, we have mutually agreed to terminate my contract,” he confirmed.

Okello spent last season on loan at KCCA but didn’t impress enough to attract Paradou to recall him.

With this announcement, Okello is officially a free agent who can join any team.

There was interest from KCCA to keep him at the club but reports of Paradou asking much for him saw the deal hit a rock.

Vipers SC are also among the clubs interested in signing the highly rated left footed attacking midfielder.