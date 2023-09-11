Jas Mangat is looking at better fortunes as he returns to full competitive mode this year.

The three-time Ugandan rally champion is now eyeing big accolades since acquiring his Hyundai i20.

Mangat skillfully cruised the Hyundai i20 rally2 car through the double circuit in Festino early this month, comfortably taking the victory. And with it, leaving spectators yearning for more of the Hyundai.

Jas Mangat | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

While he seemed to have got a proper grip of the car, Mangat told Hapasport there was still more to learn.

“Everything is new to us,” said Mangat. “We need much more mileage and we believe before Kigali we will be ready,” he added.

The Pilipili rally team driver is in contention for the Africa rally championship. And he is currently second with 63 points; 15 points behind championship leader Yasin Nasser.

Having registered a series of misfortunes in previous events with the Mitsubishi EvoX, the Hyundai is likely to give hope for some success.

“At the moment it is not about ARC. We need mileage and it is all about that.”

“We are back. Still not 100 per cent but the car is in our hands and we will be back,” said Mangat.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Mangat heads to Rwanda without his longtime co-driver Joseph Kamya. Instead, French co-driver Escatefigue Jules is expected to call the notes for the remaining championship rounds.