Following his return to the SC Villa, Gavin Kizito has described the Jogoos as a club with a special place in his heart.

The former captain with the Villa Park side rejoins them on a three year contract after a short stint in Egypt with Al Ittihad Alexandria.

“Villa is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by the welcome messages from everyone at the club,” he told the club website.

“I cannot wait to play for the Jogoos when the season begins. I’m looking forward to reaching our desired goals as a team, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Kizito is a seen as a direct replacement for Gift Fred who left for Tanzanian side Young Africans after nearly guiding Villa to the 17th title last season.

He is one of the several newcomers at the club along with exciting midfielders Misi Diego Ssemugera, Elvis Ngondwe, goalkeeper Jean Brady Wokorach and speedy winger Hakim Kiwanuka.

Villa have also reportedly agreed a deal for lanky forward Karim Ndugwa who left Vipers after just six months.

They begin the quest for a 17th league title on Friday September 15 when they host Kitara FC at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.