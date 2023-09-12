Wakiso Giants have extended their shirt sponsorship contract with 1xBet for the 2023/24 season.

This was unveiled at a press briefing at Meilin Hotel in Kampala on Tuesday September 12.

.@1xBet and Wakiso Giants are delighted to announce the extension of arguably the most exciting deal in Ugandan football worth 100,000 $ (Ugx. 371 million)

that will last until the end of the 2023/24



The new one-year renewable contract will be worth One Hundred US dollars (100,000 $) an improvement of 35,000 $ from the deal signed at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Club CEO Sula Kamoga said;

“As a club, we are delighted with the extension of this contract with 1xBet as it shows the level of confidence they have in the team. We promise to use the partnership to ensure the club continues to grow performances.

“This is a timely boost ahead of the season that kicks off this weekend.”

Tony Dhabangi (Head of Operations, 1xBet Uganda)

“When we signed last year, we promised renewal of this contract if all went all. In this new agreement, we have added more finances to ensure the club improves in all spheres and we shall renew the marriage next year if all goes well.

“As a company, we are supportive of Ugandan sport and this partnership is part of the many Corporate Social Responsibilities activities that we carry on.”

Club Chairman Hassan Lule and Wakiso District Sports officer Brian Charles Ssenyonga also witnessed the signing of the new deal.