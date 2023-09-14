FUFA has on Thursday made changes in the technical bench of the Uganda Women Senior National Football team.

In a statement released by FUFA, Abdallah Mubiru has replaced Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi as the assistant coach of the Crested Cranes with immediate effect.

Mubiru comes alongside Olivia Mbekeka and Billy Stephen Kiggundu as second assistant coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.

“FUFA confirms appointment of

Abdallah Mubiru has as assistant coach of the Uganda Women Senior National Football team with immediate effect as Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi concentrates on the U-20 team going to camp.” Reads the statement.

“Olive Mbekeka also joins the Crested Cranes as second assistant coach while Stephen Kiggundu is goalkeeper trainer. The search for the Crested Cranes Head Coach and now the entire Uganda Cranes technical team is on.”

The decision comes at a time when Uganda is preparing to face Algeria in the first round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The first leg will be played on Wednesday, 20th September 2023 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru while the return leg will come on 26th September in Oran.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Algeria will face either Burundi or Ethiopia at the final qualification phase.