The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has on Thursday parted ways with Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho.

The Federation confirmed this development via their website indicating the two parties agreed to terminate the employment contract.

Today, Thursday 14th September 2023, FUFA and Mr. Milutin Sredojevic agreed to mutually end the existing employment contract between the two parties. FUFA appreciates all efforts and commitment by Mr. Milutin during his period as Head coach of Uganda Cranes. Fufa Statement

The writing has been on the wall with Micho’s future as Uganda Cranes coach seemingly uncertain given the results posted in recent outings.

The failure to qualify for AFCON 2023 left many football fans calling for his head.

Micho first served as the head coach of the national team in 2013 and worked up to 2017. In that period, he helped the Uganda Cranes return to the Africa Cup of Nations, breaking a long-standing jinx of 39 years.

After AFCON 2017, Micho moved to Orlando Pirates in South Africa, after an outburst in the media about the failure of FUFA to pay him.

He was replaced by French coach Sebastian Desabre and later John McKinstry.

On 1st August 2021, Micho was re-appointed as Uganda Cranes’ head coach, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

FUFA will now embark on a hunt for a new coach with the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting in November this year.