Soltilo Bright Stars and BUL face off in the league opening match at Kavumba with new coaches seeking a bright start.

Joseph Mutyaba, at the helm at Bright Stars replaced Asaph Mwebaze who guided the club to 9th position and a semifinal finish in the Uganda Cup and thus has task to improve the side.

At Bul, Abbey Kikomeko started with a smile lifting the Fufa Super 8 after overcoming giants Vipers, Villa and URA and that will give him confidence going into the opener.

However, he must be wary of the indecent record that Bul has against the hosts.

Credit: John Batanudde

Both teams have made some encouraging signings in the transfer window with the hosts adding youngsters David Kizza, Samuel Kato and Kokas Alou to their roaster.

This is in addition to keeping South Sudan International Emmanuel Loki and forwards Nelson Ssenkatuka and Sam Ssenyonjo who will be tasked to look for openings in the ever-reliable Bul backline.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko addresses the media during his unveiling ceremony

Meanwhile, Kikomeko will hope his forwards led by Samuel Ssekamate, formerly with Bright Stars don goalscoring boots as their returns in pre-season haven’t been impressive.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

Bright Stars have won 10 of the previous of 20 league meetings between the two sides since 2013.

They are also unbeaten in the previous 5 since losing 2-0 in 2021 at Kavumba.

Six of the 10 wins have come at home where they have only lost once to BUL, drawing thrice

Friday Sept 15, Kickoff 4pm

SC Villa vs Kitara – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Bright Stars vs BUL – Kavumba Recreation Ground

Mbarara City vs NEC – Kakyeka stadium

Sunday Sept 17, Kickoff 3pm

Wakiso Giants vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabaggu

Gaddafi vs Vipers – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Paridi stadium, Adjumani – 2pm

UPDF vs URA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds