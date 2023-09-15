Result: SC Villa 1-2 Kitara

Kabon Living scored with literally the last kick of the game as newcomers Kitara stunned record winners SC Villa with a 2-1 defeat at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The former URA man came off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time after Charles Lwanga had cancelled out an early opener from Denis Omedi.

The visitors started like a house on fire dominating proceedings and were paid in the 14th minute when Omedi reacted faster to poke home a flicked header from Brian Aheebwa.

The forward could have doubled the lead but saw his effort cleared off the line by Arnold Odong.

Villa who started slowly then found the leveler two minutes to the break when Lwanga pounced on a loose ball after Elvis Ngondwe solo run ended with his effort hitting the post.

The Jogoos could have easily taken a 2-1 lead into the break but David Owori missed a glorious opportunity with an open goal at his mercy after good work by right-back Peter Onzima.

In the second half, Villa looked the better side with substitutes Rogers and Hakim Kiwanuka all coming close while the impressive Ngondwe forced a good save from Crispus Kusima.

With the game destined for a stalemate, a mix-up in the Villa backline gifted Kabon a chance to win it and he made no mistake to send the travelling fans into frenzy.

Elsewhere, NEC and BUL earned away wins beating Mbarara City and Bright Stars 1-0 respectively.

Action in the league match day one continues on Sunday with four games on card.