National Enterprise Corporation Football Club (NEC FC) made a perfect start to their life in the Uganda Premier League, winning their first-ever game in the top division.

The Diehards edged fellow newly promoted side Mbarara City FC as the 2023/24 season got underway on Friday.

In the game played at Kakyeka Stadium, NEC FC earned a 1-0 win courtesy of Joseph Dhata’s solitary effort.

Dhata recently signed from Express FC was one of the nine new arrivals that started for NEC FC on Friday.

The others included Samson Kirya, Rashid Okocha, Brian Kayanja, Enock Ssebagala, John Paul Acire, Ibrahim Thembo, Barni Kelvin and Ronald Owinyi among others.

Dhata’s goal came in six minutes after recess and this turned out to be the decisive moment of the game.

The two teams will return to action next week with NEC FC hosting Busoga United FC while Mbarara City FC will visit Express FC.