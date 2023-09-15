Vipers have confirmed partying ways with three more foreign players just two days to their first league game of the season.

The defending champions in a statement on their club website stated that a mutual agreement has been reached with Brazilians Rodrigues Lopez Giancarlo, Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo alias Tinga and Ivorian Desire Tety to terminate their contracts.

“We have reached a mutual agreement with Brazilians; Rodrigues Lopez Giancarlo, Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo alias Tinga and Ivorian Desire Tety to terminate their contracts effective from today….” Read part of the statement.

“The trio have all departed after mutual consent was reached with the club.”

Ivorian Tety joined the league champions at the start of the 2022/23 season but failed to cement a starting place despite making a couple of appearances off the bench.

In total, he made a meagre ten appearances at the club as they lifted the league and cup double last season but without scoring a goal despite playing as a forward.

Giancarlo made four appearances for the Venoms, three in the Fufa Super 8 and scored one goal while compatriot Tinga leaves without an appearance.

Credit: John Batanudde

Both Brazilians had signed two year contracts but leave just two months after joining the club.

“The club had to make a decision on the top earners especially after a failed Caf Champions League campaign,” a source close to the club told Kawowo Sports.

“Besides, the injury to Tinga meant he wouldn’t contribute this season yet the club had to spend heavily on him in terms of salary.”

Vipers open their title defence against Gaddafi on Sunday in Jinja.