Leo Martins Leiva will be under pressure to ensure Vipers makes a bright start to their title defence away to Gaddafi on Sunday.
The tactician hasn’t had a bright start to life at Kitende missing out on guiding the team to the Caf Champions League group stages and also failing to win the Fufa Super 8.
However, he sounded confident on the visit to the Gaddafi Arena basing his arguments on the two friendlies played away to Wakiso Giants and Maroons.
“It’s a nice challenge for us as we start our title defence,” Leiva told the club website. “The preparations have been good and the two friendlies against Wakiso Giants which we won 2-0 and 0-0 with Maroons gives us a good picture,” he added.
“Other games like the Fufa Super 8 gave us a chance to test all the players and we go into the season with a tried and tested squad.”
The Brazilian tactician will hope his forwards led by Milton Karisa and Yunus Sentamu are in fine form while the defence marshalled by Livingstone Mulondo must also be alert.
Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results
Vipers have won three of the four league meetings but lost their last away game against the Jinja based army side.
Sunday Sept 17 @ 3pm
- Wakiso Giants vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabaggu
- Gaddafi vs Vipers – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja Live on TV
- Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Paridi stadium, Adjumani
- UPDF vs URA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds
Friday Results
- SC Villa 1-2 Kitara – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku
- Bright Stars 0-1 BUL – Kavumba Recreation Ground
- Mbarara City 0-1 NEC – Kakyeka stadium