Leo Martins Leiva will be under pressure to ensure Vipers makes a bright start to their title defence away to Gaddafi on Sunday.

The tactician hasn’t had a bright start to life at Kitende missing out on guiding the team to the Caf Champions League group stages and also failing to win the Fufa Super 8.

However, he sounded confident on the visit to the Gaddafi Arena basing his arguments on the two friendlies played away to Wakiso Giants and Maroons.

🎙️| Coach Leo Neiva talks end of pre-season, the upcoming new 2023/24 season & our first match tomorrow. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/sGvnBp0gqv — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) September 16, 2023

“It’s a nice challenge for us as we start our title defence,” Leiva told the club website. “The preparations have been good and the two friendlies against Wakiso Giants which we won 2-0 and 0-0 with Maroons gives us a good picture,” he added.

“Other games like the Fufa Super 8 gave us a chance to test all the players and we go into the season with a tried and tested squad.”

The Brazilian tactician will hope his forwards led by Milton Karisa and Yunus Sentamu are in fine form while the defence marshalled by Livingstone Mulondo must also be alert.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

Vipers have won three of the four league meetings but lost their last away game against the Jinja based army side.

Sunday Sept 17 @ 3pm

Wakiso Giants vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabaggu

Gaddafi vs Vipers – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja Live on TV

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Paridi stadium, Adjumani

UPDF vs URA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds

Friday Results

SC Villa 1-2 Kitara – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Bright Stars 0-1 BUL – Kavumba Recreation Ground

Mbarara City 0-1 NEC – Kakyeka stadium