URA interim head coach Fred Muhumuza is wary of the threat UPDF poses when they at home ahead of the teams’ clash at Bombo.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a draw but Muhumuza who takes charge of his first game in the league believes that will change on Sunday.

Fred Muhumuza Credit: URA FC

“Bombo isn’t an easy place to visit and we play a very stubborn side in UPDF,” said Muhumuza.

“We would have loved to start at home but we shall abide by the fixture and the boys are set and ready and want to build on the good run we had in the Fufa Super 8.”

The fixture will see renewal of acquaintances for many of his former players – Ibrahim Wamanah, James Begisa and Ivan Ahimbisibwe taking on former pay masters.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and Results

URA have an impregnable record against UPDF winning 7 of the last 12 meetings.

However, both last season’s meetings ended in 1-1 draws.

UPDF’s only win at home against URA was in 2018 when the army side won courtesy of Mustafa Dongo goal.

Sunday Sept 17 @ 3pm

Wakiso Giants vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabaggu

Gaddafi vs Vipers – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja Live on TV

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Paridi stadium, Adjumani

UPDF vs URA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds

Friday Results

SC Villa 1-2 Kitara – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Bright Stars 0-1 BUL – Kavumba Recreation Ground

Mbarara City 0-1 NEC – Kakyeka stadium