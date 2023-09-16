Rugby Africa Men’s 7s 2023 – Match One

RESULT: Uganda 45-07 Algeria

Uganda have started their title defence during the Paramount Garments Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023 in a high gear with a dominant result against Algeria.

Pius Ogena touched down within one minute to catch Algeria napping in the early kickoff at Harare Sports Club. That would be the first of seven tries they ran against the North Africans.

Alex Aturinda scored a brace off the bench Credit: Don Mugabi

Nobert Okeny, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Alex Aturinda (2), and Mubarak Wandera scored the tries in the match. Philip Wokorach converted six of the tries while William Nkore missed one.

However, it was not a perfect start as Isaac Massanganzira received a yellow card for a high tackle in the first half.

In the other Pool C match, Burkina Faso held hosts Zimbabwe to a 12-12 stalemate.

Burkina Faso will be Uganda’s next opponent at 1.06 p.m. EAT.