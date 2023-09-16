Result
- USM Alger 1-0 Al Ahly
USM Alger clinched the Caf Super Cup after edging Al Ahly 1-0 in Saudi Arabia on Friday.
Zinedine Belaid scored the winner in the first half from a penalty spot after consultation with VAR in the first half.
The first half winner proved decisive as the Algerian side resolutely defend to hold off a challenge from the Caf Champions League holders who were dominant all through the game.
The Egyptian side, African record Caf Champions League winners missed an opportunity to clinch a historic treble.
They now turn attention to defending the league, Caf Champions League and now the African Football League where they meet Simba in the quarter final.