Result

USM Alger 1-0 Al Ahly

USM Alger clinched the Caf Super Cup after edging Al Ahly 1-0 in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Zinedine Belaid scored the winner in the first half from a penalty spot after consultation with VAR in the first half.

The first half winner proved decisive as the Algerian side resolutely defend to hold off a challenge from the Caf Champions League holders who were dominant all through the game.

The Egyptian side, African record Caf Champions League winners missed an opportunity to clinch a historic treble.

They now turn attention to defending the league, Caf Champions League and now the African Football League where they meet Simba in the quarter final.

Winners of the last 10 editions of the CAF Super Cup



2023 ➡️ 🇩🇿 USM Algiers

2022 ➡️ 🇲🇦 RS Berkane

2021 ➡️ 🇪🇬 Al Ahly

2020 ➡️ 🇪🇬 Zamalek

2019 ➡️ 🇲🇦 Raja CA

2018 ➡️ 🇲🇦 Wydad AC

2017 ➡️ 🇿🇦 Mamelodi Sundowns

2016 ➡️ 🇨🇩 TP Mazembe

2015 ➡️ 🇩🇿 Wifak Setif pic.twitter.com/ycYc6AXMC6 — Algeria FC (@Algeria_FC) September 16, 2023