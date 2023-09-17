Vipers SC made sure their defence to the Uganda Premier League title started on a bright note after picking three points against Gaddafi FC.

The Venoms needed to dig deep to secure a 2-1 win over the Jinja based outfit in the game played at the Gaddafi Arena.

The game saw a fluctuation in attempts and dominance with Vipers taking charge of the opening stanza before Gaddafi FC returned recharged after the break.

Skipper Milton Karisa opened the scores for the league holders, tucking home in the 27th minute.

A flick pass from Yunus Sentamu released Karisa who lobbed the ball beyond goalkeeper Dennis Ochieng.

Mauritanian international Mohamed Salem Ekbad doubled four minutes before the break, capitalizing on a spill by goalkeeper Ochieng.

A long ball from Vipers SC goalkeeper Jack Komakech who was making his league debut was not cleared well by Gadaffi defenders and instead fell into the pass of Bright Anukani.

Anukani sent a low drive to the left but the goalkeeper stretched to deny him on for the rebound to find Ekbad who fired home.

The second half saw improved performance from the hosts and indeed pulled one back through Benson Muhindo who converted from the spot.

Muhindo had another attempt at goal moments later but his strike went wide.

Despite efforts from Gaddafi FC in the closing stages, the Venoms held on to secure all three points.

Vipers SC will play Arua Hill on Thursday next week while Gaddafi will make a short trip to Luzira to face URA FC.