It is advantage Buddu against Kyadondo in the quarterfinal of the Buganda Masaza Cup.

The Plascon-sponsored Buddu edged Kyadondo 2-1 on Saturday at Hormisdallen Playground in Gayaza in the first leg of the last-eight tie.

Pius Ssebulime and Meddie Kasule were on target for Buddu while Ramathan Mwanga scored for Kyadondo.