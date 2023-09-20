Overview: Fred Mugerwa expressed gratitude upon re-signing another two year deal with the Uganda Netball Federation during his first tenure where he featured as head coach at the 2022 Commonwealth games and 2023 Netball World Cup in United Kingdom and South Africa respectively.

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has extended the employment contract of the head coach for the national female netball team (She Cranes) Fred Mugerwa Tabale.

The development was officially announced on Wednesday, 20th September 2023 at the offices of the Federation in Mengo, Kampala.

Sarah Babirye Kityo, the president of Uganda Netball Federation handed over the instruments of power and new employment contract to Mugerwa who helped the She Cranes attain the number five slot in the world.

“We thank the head coach of She Cranes Fred Mugerwa for the work well done so far. He has also guided and elevated so many players. This is the reason we are extending the contract” Babirye who was flanked by the other executive committee members noted.

She Cranes players with the head coach Fred Mugerwa (in yellow shirt)

Grateful:

Mugerwa expressed gratitude upon re-signing another two year deal with the Uganda Netball Federation during his first tenure where he featured as head coach at the 2022 Commonwealth games and 2023 Netball World Cup in United Kingdom and South Africa respectively.

“I am happy to extend my contract for another two years. My first spell was a good tenure where we reached the highest ever level as a team.” he started.

Immediately after the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa, Mugerwa had initially vowed not to renew his employment contract citing non-payment of his dues.

“It is humbling that the Uganda Netball Federation sat down with me and agreed upon the arrears I owe. We agreed and they (UNF) promised to clear any outstanding dues I owe.” he added.

Other factors constant, Mugerwa’s new employment contract will now officially expire in 2025. His immediate task at hand is the 2023 Africa championship tournament.

He is expected to confirm the entire back-room working staff.