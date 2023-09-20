Overview: The Parent-Child golf tournament aimed not only to foster a love for golf among community members but also to promote vital social skills, environmental sustainability, and engagement on the course. It provided families a unique opportunity to bond, improve physical fitness, and expand their networking opportunities through the game of golf.

The enchanting Toro Club played host to the third edition of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy Parent-Child Golf Competition.

Peace Kabasweeka and her playing partner Steve Tusiime, an impressive 12-year-old player were the overall winners.

They achieved a gross score of 25 in just five holes. The second position was secured by Linda, and Latif who carded 27 Gross while in the third position were Gorret Kabahweza and her partner Robson Ainomugisha, a talented 6-year-old golfer with 30 Gross.

Linda’s parent in action at Tooro Golf club

The tournament aimed not only to foster a love for golf among community members but also to promote vital social skills, environmental sustainability, and engagement on the course.

It provided families a unique opportunity to bond, improve physical fitness, and expand their networking opportunities through the game of golf.

As part of the end-of-term holiday golf training, children were assessed in various aspects of the game, in keeping with the academy’s tradition of tracking students’ progress and providing clear pathways for individual development.

During the tournament, Thaddeus Byaruhanga was recognized as the player of the season, whilst Debra Shaykna received the smartest Award.

Kenneth Kaliba, The City Mayor’s representative presided over the event and commended AFRIYEA Golf Academy for its innovative approach and commitment to promoting sports across the city, particularly golf in schools and the wider community.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy coaches

Isaiah Mwesige, CEO of AFRIYEA Golf Academy, expressed pride in the partnership with The Social Golfer aimed at creating opportunities for young people in Uganda and Africa to play golf while developing crucial social skills, technologies and environmental awareness.

He emphasized the academy’s dedication to providing educational opportunities to children through the game of golf.

Peace Kabasweeka, an ecstatic winner of the third edition of the Parent-Child Competition, expressed her excitement and appreciation for the event’s positive impact on the future of golf.

She remarked that competitions like this foster healthy competition and create a seamless transgenerational transition in the sport.

Ian Mullins, the Editor at The Social Golfer, expressed pride in partnering with AFRIYEA Golf Academy and supporting the children in tracking their handicaps using the TSG handicapping system.

He affirmed the organization’s commitment to helping the academy in its ambitious goal of turning junior golfers into professionals by 2030.

The exhilarating competition provided young players with a platform to gain confidence and develop their competitive abilities. Its immense success highlights the AFRIYEA Golf Academy’s dedication to transforming lives through the power of golf.

The event was sponsored by AFRIYEA Golf, The Social Golfer, and Toro Club, attracted participants of all ages and skill levels, truly showcasing the power of inclusion and diversity.