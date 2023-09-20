Lawrence Mahatlane is set to leave his role as head coach of the Cricket Cranes at the end of October a month to the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Mahatlane has been in charge of the Cricket Cranes since 2020 when he replaced Steve Tikolo.

The South African has seen the growth of the team especially in T20 format with the Cricket Cranes currently ranked 23rd in the world.

The timing of his departure is a bit awkward given that the team has an important qualifier in November in Namibia. Jackson Ogwang who is the assistant coach has been handed the responsibility in the interim.

Mahatlane is not the only one leaving a leadership role at Uganda Cricket Association. The chairman of the board Michael Nuwagaba and CEO Alan Mugume have also tendered their resignations.

The CEO who has been in the job for over a year tendered his resignation and he is currently serving a three-month notice until 11th December while the Chairman is serving a month’s notice till 16th October.

The change of guard in key positions at the association has come at a time when both their senior national teams are preparing for crucial qualification events. The senior men will be trying to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup in November while the Victoria Pearls will be battling seven other teams in Kampala for a place in the final qualification round for the Women’s T20 World Cup.