FUFA Big League entity, Police Football Club has on Wednesday confirmed appointment of a new coaching team.

The development comes just a day to the start of the 2023/24 FUFA Big League season.

In a statement released by the club, Simon Peter Mugerwa has been appointed as the new head coach.

“Police Football Club has appointed Simon Peter Mugerwa as the new head coach on

a two year contract.” The statement confirmed.

Mugerwa, a CAF B holder replaces Angelo Lonyesi who took charge of the team last season.

The tactician has been at several clubs including

Fire Masters, Sports Club Villa, (Assistant coach), Soltilo Bright Stars

(Assistant/ interim Head coach), and recently Proline FC (Head coach).

Additionally, Mugerwa has guided Bulemeezi (2019) and Busiro (2022) to Masaza Cup success.

Mugerwa will be deputized by Robert Sekweyama and Nestroy Kizito as first and

second assistant coaches respectively.

Ben Lwanga Kalama is the goalkeeping

coach while Fazil Ibrahim has been retained as the club’s fitness coach.

Police FC will play their first game on 25th, September against Young Elephant FC at Kavumba Recreation Centre, Njeru.