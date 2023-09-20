The Uganda Premier League resumed exactly 110 days later, as the 2023/24 season began.

Following a photo finish in the 2022/23 season, the current campaign began on a strong note as various sides made their intentions apparent going into the difficult and challenging marathon.

Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku was in party mode as acclaimed artist Ziza Bafana graced the occasion, with fans grooving to his dancehall melodies.

In this post, we will go through the top ten takeaways from the first game of the 2023/24 season.

1. No home team won

None of the seven home teams managed to win at home. Only UPDF among the hosts managed to claim a point against URA, while the others were defeated.

Six of the seven visiting teams returned home with maximum points on match day one, which was a stunning reality.

That only asks the hosting teams in match day two to pull up their stockings and capitalize on home advantage.

Credit: John Batanudde

2. Two of the league newbies were victorious

As last season ended, two teams Onduparaka FC and Blacks Power FC were relegated as Kitara FC, Mbarara City FC and NEC FC gained promotion.

Among the three newbies, two managed to start life in the top tier on a positive note. Kitara stunned SC Villa in a 2-1 victory while NEC FC beat Mbarara City 1-0.

4. NEC won their first top-tier game

NEC FC started life in the Uganda Premier League with a narrow victory against Mbarara City FC. It was their first game in the top tier but they took the game with the most needed agility and squeezed a victory away from home.

Joseph Dhata’s goal will go down in the books of history as the club’s first goal in the Uganda Premier League.

5. SC Villa must turn promise into points

SC Villa returned to Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku with lots of promises and hope tabled. After slipping on the last day last season, Villa will push again for the title to end the 19-year trophy drought.

But they failed to hold on to Kitara FC and at least pick a point from a game they were in full control of in the second half. It was a shock as Elvis Ngonde ended his brilliant debut by scoring into his net.

In the next game, they will be on the road to play on-form Maroons in Luzira on Sunday, September 24.

6. Lawrence Tezikya looks comfortable at home

Lawrence Tezikya scored the only goal for BUL FC as they edged Bright Stars in a 1-0 victory at Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso on Friday evening.

The forward returns to Jinja City after a dull spell with National Champions, Vipers SC where he struggled for playing time.

Going forward, Tezikya will seek more goals as he seeks to reignite his goal-scoring form that has been dormant since leaving Busoga United FC.

7. Mbarara City started the season with license troubles

The Ankole Lions started their return to the top-tier flight with license troubles. Their game against NEC FC kicked off 30 minutes late as Mbarara City were still sorting licenses.

The disorganization affected the home sides but have a chance for redemption as they visit Express FC on Saturday, September 23.

8. Maroons still in flying form

Maroons FC are still in flying form. After finishing sixth on the 15-teamed log last season, the Luzira-based side kick-started the ongoing campaign with a 3-0 victory against Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.

9. Wakiso Giants lose the opening game for the third straight time

Wakiso Giants lost the opening game of the season for the third straight time. In the last two seasons, they have been losing to KCCA FC before they fell to the Prison Wardens on Sunday afternoon.

10. Abraham Tusubira is the star of the week

Maroons FC forward Abraham Tusubira is my star of the week after creating two assists and scoring the other as the Prison Wardens tormented Wakiso Giants in their season opener.