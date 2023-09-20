Overview:
Vipers have won three of the past four league meetings including completing a double over the Kongolo last season.
Champions Vipers host Arua Hill on match day of the Uganda Premier League aiming to keep their perfect start in what will be their first home game.
The Venoms beat Gaddafi 2-1 away last week and coach Martins Leiva’s side will be favourites against the Kongolo who were beaten 1-0 by Busoga United at their new home in Paridi.
The 7pm kick off comes at a good time for the champions who will have two senior players return after missing the opener.
Fabien Mutombora and Patrick Mbowa are back and confirmed to be part of the squad for the game.
Muhammad Salem Ekbad, Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa will be tasked with breaking Arua Hill who are always compact under Livingstone Mbabazi.
The visitors will look to skipper Gaddafi Wahab for inspiration as they seek to get off the mark against an opponent they have only beaten once.
Head-to-Head (h2h) Results
Vipers have won three of the past four league meetings including completing a double over the Kongolo last season.
They won both games 1-0 last season enroute to wining the league and cup double.
Thursday September 21 Fixture 7pm
- Vipers vs Arua Hill – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende
Friday September 22, fixtures 4pm
- URA vs Gaddafi – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi
- Kitara vs UPDF – Masindi Sports Stadium
- NEC vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo
Saturday September 23, fixtures 4pm
- BUL vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru
- Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku
- Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Wakissha
Sunday September 24, fixture 3pm
- Maroons vs SC Villa – Prisons Grounds, Luzira