Algeria earned advantage over Uganda in the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers as the two teams faced off on Wednesday.

In the first leg of the first round played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, the Desert Warriors earned a 2-1 win over Crested Cranes.

Uganda will have a tough mountain to climb in the second leg, following a disappointing performance.

Despite looking comfortable in the opening minutes, the Crested Cranes eventually caved in as the game progressed.

Algeria went ahead to dominate proceedings and took charge of the midfield which troubled the hosts.

The opening half ended goalless with either side failing to find the breakthrough.

However, Algeria returned recharged after recess and took the lead two minutes after the break through Imane Chabel.

A delivery from a corner kick beat Uganda’s defenders and Chable rose high to node home.

Four minutes later, Hasifah Nassuna lost possession and Habiba Karchouni, capitalized on this to fire beyond goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi.

With three minutes to the end of the game, Uganda was awarded a penalty after a foul on Amina Nababi in the box.

Fauzia Najjemba took the resultant penalty to give Uganda hope heading into the return leg in Oran on Tuesday next week.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Algeria will face either Burundi or Ethiopia at the final qualification round.