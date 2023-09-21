Mustafa Kizza has rejoined KCCA on for a third time, the club has confirmed.

This was confirmed by the Kasasiro on their social media accounts on the transfer deadline day.

“The third time is the charm…. Welcome back home Kizza Mustafa,” the club posted on twitter.

Despite so, the club didn’t divulge into details of the contract for the player who has also had stints in United States and Portugal.

The left back spent half of last season at Lugogo but didn’t impress after he was affected by injuries and quit the club.

The highly rated defender who has been linked with Vipers SC and this ends all speculation.