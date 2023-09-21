Overview: Both sides picked vital away wins with NEC beating Mbarara City 1-0 and Busoga United also saw off Arua Hill by the same score line in Paridi

Following their impressive start to the season, NEC and Busoga United face off at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Friday eager to keep momentum.

The newly promoted side, playing their first game at home want to build on their 1-0 away to Mbarara City as revealed by Hussein Mbalangu.

“We want to build momentum and also make our fans happy since we are playing at home,” Mbalangu told the club media.

NEC will be favourites but must be wary of the Busoga United side that beat Arua Hill 1-0 away on match day one.

Marvin Kavuma and Geoffrey Sserunkuma will be tasked with the search for goals but new signings Julius Magu and Cromwell Rwothomio are not in the match day squad.

This will be the first ever topflight meetings between the two teams.

Friday September 22, fixtures 4pm

URA vs Gaddafi – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi

Kitara vs UPDF – Masindi Sports Stadium

NEC vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Saturday September 23, fixtures 4pm

BUL vs KCCA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wakiso Giants vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Wakissha

Sunday September 24, fixture 3pm

Maroons vs SC Villa – Prisons Grounds, Luzira