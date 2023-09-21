Vipers SC ensured their perfect start to the season continued after securing victory against Arua Hill SC on Thursday.

In the first game of Matchday two played under the lights at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, the Venoms claimed a 2-0 win.

Before kickoff, Vipers SC unveiled new signing Allan Okello who was received with wild cheers from the fans.

First half goals from defender Livingstone Mulondo and Nigerian forward Abubaker Lawal were enough to hand Vipers SC all three points.

Mulondo got the breakthrough in the 14th when he ran into the box to headed home from Ashraf Mandela cross.

Lawal doubled Vipers lead two minutes after the half hour mark, finishing off a well worked move.

Yunus Sentamu ignited the move from the centre of the pitch and passed the ball to Anukani who has a quick exchange with Lawal before the latter fired past goalkeeper Richard Anyama.

The win gives Vipers SC an early lead on the table with two wins from as many games.

It should be noted that they defeated Gaddafi FC 2-1 in Jinja on Sunday.