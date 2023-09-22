NEC FC continues to have a brilliant start to their life in the Uganda Premier League, following a convincing victory against Busoga United FC on matchday two.

In their debut season, the DieHards now have two wins in as many games after a 5-0 demolition over Busoga United FC at MTN-Omondi Stadium on Friday.

Skipper Marvin Nyanzi orchestrated the damage, bagging a brace on the day while new signings Rashid Okocha, Brian Kayanja and Allan Mugalu added a goal each in the clean-out victory.

Both teams came into Friday’s encounter on the back of identical 1-0 wins with Busoga United FC having stunned Arua Hill in Adjumani while NEC FC edged Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium.

However, NEC FC showed they were better against Busoga United FC right from onset and it didn’t take them long to find the breakthrough.

Skipper Kavuma fired the home side into the lead just eight minutes after kickoff before Okocha converted from the spot to double the advantage.

There were two further goals for NEC FC before the break with Mugalu (39th minute) and Kayanja scoring at the stroke of halftime.

Kavuma got his second of the day and NEC’s fifth at the death of the clock to put the icing on the cake.

NEC FC are joint top of the log on six points same as Vipers SC and Kitara FC. They will return to action on Friday next week with a short trip to Wankulukuku to face SC Villa.

Busoga United FC on the other hand will take on Express FC at home in their next league game.