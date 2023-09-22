The first game of the 2023/24 FUFA Big League season ended in a draw between Booma FC and Jinja North United FC.

In the closely contested game played on Thursday at Masindi stadium, the two sides settled for a one-all draw.

Dickson Niwamanya fired the hosts into the lead but Jinja North United salvaged a point thanks to Bronson Nsubuga’s goal.

Niwamanya opened the scores in the 24th minute, reacting quickest to tap the ball beyond goalkeeper Mutwalib Mugoloofa.

Defender Derrick Basoga thought he had contained Nuwamanya but with goalkeeper Mugoloofa moving off his life, the Booma striker moved quickly to poke the ball home.

The visitors levelled matters three minutes after the break with Nsubuga finishing off a well worked move.

Johnson Ssenyonga started off the move on the left wing before setting up Hudu Salim at the edge of the box.

Salim’s initial strike was saved by goalkeeper Aslamu Muhindo but Nsubuga was well placed to score from the rebound.

Action on matchday one continues on Sunday with Ndejje University hosting Kaaro Karungi, Calvary welcoming Kigezi Homeboyz in Adjumani, Blacks Power will be at home to Onduparaka while new comers Kiyinda Boys will visit Kyetume FC.

Matchday one will climax with Police FC facing Young Elephants from Gulu on Monday and the Mbale derby between Mbale Heroes and Kataka FC on Tuesday next week.